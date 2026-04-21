Arab Parliament Speaker praises Spain’s support for Palestinian cause

CAIRO, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has commended Spain’s supportive stance toward the Palestinian cause, praising its commitment to the principles of justice and its backing of the Palestinian people.

His remarks came during a meeting between a delegation from the Arab Parliament, led by Al Yamahi, and a Spanish parliamentary delegation participating in the Inter-Parliamentary Union meetings currently held in Istanbul.

The meeting marked the first of its kind between the Arab Parliament and its Spanish counterpart.

Al Yamahi affirmed that relations between the Kingdom of Spain and Arab countries are historic and based on mutual respect and friendship between the Arab and Spanish peoples.

He highlighted the Arab Parliament’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the Spanish Parliament, both the Senate and the Congress of Deputies, through the signing of a cooperation memorandum and the organisation of mutual visits to exchange expertise.

Javier Maroto, head of the Spanish parliamentary delegation, reiterated his country’s commitment to enhancing ties with the Arab Parliament. He stressed that Spain’s position on the Palestinian issue remains firm, grounded in support for all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.