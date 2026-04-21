Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub unveils ‘Sports Hub Cares'

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) has unveiled ‘Sports Hub Cares,’ a bold new community initiative designed to make sport accessible to all by opening its world-class facilities free of charge for all during specific hours.

The six-week programme, running until 31st May 2026, marks a major step forward in ADCSH’s refreshed 2026 community strategy, placing accessibility, participation, and wellbeing at the heart of its offering.

Under a single, unifying umbrella, ‘Sports Hub Cares’ brings together a wide range of programmes and partnerships aimed at delivering meaningful, long-term impact across Abu Dhabi’s diverse population.

Phase 1 of the initiative, which runs until 29th April, invites individuals and families to enjoy complimentary access to a variety of premium sporting facilities, removing traditional barriers to participation and encouraging more active, connected lifestyles.

• Complimentary swim sessions daily from 9 am - 12 noon

• Complimentary padel sessions on weekdays from 9 am - 12 noon, with rental rackets available

• Complimentary tennis sessions on weekdays from 9 am - 12 noon

• Complimentary squash sessions on weekdays from 9 am - 12 noon

• Complimentary weekend junior and senior cricket sessions from 0930 - 1030 am, every Saturday, in partnership with Zayed Cricket Academy and led by an ICC-accredited coach.

As part of ‘Sports Hub Cares’, ADCSH will host the 2026 Playfest Carnival on Friday, 24 April at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium - a one-day, multi-sport junior community event for children aged 4-11, bringing together participants from across the emirate.