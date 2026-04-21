Muslim Council of Elders: Creativity, innovation essential pillars for peacebuilding, advancement of nations

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, affirmed that creativity and innovation are powerful drivers of national progress and prosperity, and vital tools for addressing rapidly evolving global challenges.

The Council emphasised that nurturing creativity and innovation plays a key role in achieving sustainable development and in building societies that are more stable, resilient, and cohesive.

In a statement issued on the occasion of World Creativity and Innovation Day, observed annually on 21st April, the Council underscored that investing in creative minds, empowering young talents, and fostering innovation-friendly environments are pressing priorities that require coordinated international and institutional efforts.

It noted that true creativity goes beyond technological advancement to include the development of ideas and initiatives that promote dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence, cultivate a culture of peace, and contribute to countering hate speech and extremist ideologies.

The Council explained that throughout history, human civilisations have been built by innovators and thinkers who offered renewed visions that advanced societies and strengthened their ability to adapt to change. It called for greater support for initiatives that harness creativity in the service of humanity and transform shared human values into tangible realities whose benefits extend to all people.

The Muslim Council of Elders renewed its call for enhanced international cooperation in the fields of creativity and innovation, as well as for the exchange of expertise and knowledge. Such cooperation, the Council affirmed, will contribute to building a knowledge-based future that upholds human dignity, reinforces the principles of justice, compassion, and tolerance, and paves the way toward a more peaceful and stable world.