UAE Pavilion highlights national defence capabilities, commands global interest on Day Two of DSA 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion continued to attract significant international attention on the second day of the Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA) 2026, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, reinforcing its position as a leading platform for international defence collaboration and innovation.

The UAE is participating in the exhibition with the support of the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Empowerment, organised by ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon. This participation reflects the UAE's clear commitment to strengthening cross-border partnerships and advancing the development of the global defence industry.

The pavilion saw an impressive turnout on the second day of the exhibition, welcoming over 2,200 visitors, including high-ranking military officials, international delegations, and senior executives from leading international defence and security companies, highlighting the UAE’s rising prominence as a global hub for advanced defence technologies and future-ready solutions.

Among the day’s most distinguished visitors were members of a royal delegation led by H.R.H. Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Ibni Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin, the Crown Prince of Kedah, and H.R.H. Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Ibni Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, the Crown Prince of Perlis.

The pavilion was visited by Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council for Defence Empowerment, along with his accompanying delegation; Amer Hassan Al Teneiji, Acting Head of the UAE Mission to Malaysia; and Colonel Omar Al Kaabi, the UAE Military Attaché in Kuala Lumpur, to review the latest developments and presentations on display.

The pavilion also received senior delegations from across the globe, including from Oman, Türkiye, Thailand, Namibia, South Africa, South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Italy, Myanmar, Germany and the UAE, among others, emphasising its role as a global platform for showcasing UAE defence technologies and fostering dialogue on strategic defence priorities.

Additionally, the pavilion continued to facilitate strategic engagements with industry leaders, defence industry experts, and leading national defence and security companies, hosting more than 80 meetings during the event’s second day.

These meetings explored the latest advancements in defence manufacturing and next-generation technologies, including unmanned systems, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity solutions, demonstrating the UAE’s leadership in addressing the rapidly evolving demands of the global defence sector.

Leading Emirati defence companies, including EDGE Group, Calidus, Resource Industries, and ASIS Boats, presented their latest UAE-made innovations and advanced defence systems and solutions, attracting significant interest from visiting delegations and further cementing the UAE’s standing as a global innovator in the defence and security technology sector.

Visitors can explore the UAE’s advanced multi-domain defence capabilities at the United Arab Emirates National Pavilion in Hall 4, Stand 4100, MITEC, until 23rd April.