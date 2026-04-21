UNGA begins dialogue session with four candidates for position of UN Secretary-General

NEW YORK, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The interactive dialogues with the four candidates for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations began today, Tuesday, at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and will continue over two days.

The new Secretary-General will serve a five-year term, succeeding the current Secretary-General, António Guterres, who has led the work of the international organisation for two consecutive terms since 2017, with his current term ending on December 31, 2026.

Annalena Baerbock, President of the General Assembly, explained that these dialogues, organised by the General Assembly at its direct invitation, constitute a fundamental step towards ensuring a transparent and inclusive selection process. They will allow the candidates to present their visions and respond to questions from the 193 member states.

She stated that the selection of the new Secretary-General is not merely an administrative decision, but a political message reflecting the United Nations’ approach to facing the challenges of the twenty-first century.

She affirmed that the next leader of the international organisation will bear the responsibility of driving essential reforms to ensure that the organisation, founded 80 years ago, can keep pace with current changes.

She added that the selection of the Secretary-General will determine the course of the international organisation and will prove whether the United Nations truly represents the more than eight billion people it serves around the world, half of whom are women and girls.

She pointed out that the interactive dialogues, which last three hours for each candidate, will provide an opportunity to assess their leadership abilities and experience in dealing with the three pillars of the United Nations’ work: peace and security, human rights, and sustainable development, stressing the interconnection of these pillars in achieving a more just and stable world.

The General Assembly held two interactive dialogue sessions today, Tuesday. The first was held in the morning with candidate Michelle Bachelet, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and former President of Chile, while the second session will be held with candidate Rafael Grossi, current head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The third and fourth dialogue sessions will be held tomorrow, respectively, with Rebeca Grynspan, current Secretary-General of the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and Macky Sall, former President of Senegal.

Each of these four interactive sessions will last for three hours, beginning with each candidate delivering an opening statement not exceeding 10 minutes, in which they introduce their ideas, concepts, and proposals for leading the international organisation. This will be followed by each candidate answering questions posed by representatives of the United Nations member states and representatives of civil society, with the aim of exploring their leadership skills and experience in greater depth.

This interactive dialogue is divided into two thematic axes: the first relates to the leadership abilities, experience, and skills that the candidates possess to ensure the building of a strong organisation capable of facing future challenges; the second addresses the three pillars upon which the United Nations is based: peace and security, development, and human rights.