Gut bacteria changes may signal early Parkinson’s risk

LONDON, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- A recent study has found that changes in gut bacteria may serve as an early indicator of increased risk of Parkinson’s disease.

The study, conducted by researchers at University College London, showed that while each individual has a unique gut microbiome composition, patients with Parkinson’s disease, as well as individuals carrying genetic risk factors, exhibited distinct microbial patterns compared to healthy individuals.

The research analysed data from 271 Parkinson’s patients, 43 individuals carrying a genetic variant known as GBA1 associated with increased risk of the disease, and 150 healthy participants.

The findings revealed differences in more than a quarter of gut microbes between patients and healthy individuals, with more pronounced variations observed in advanced-stage patients and in genetically at-risk individuals even before symptoms appeared.

Professor Anthony Schapira, lead researcher of the study, said there is growing interest in the link between gut health and Parkinson’s disease, noting that the findings strengthen this connection and could contribute to early detection of the disease years before symptoms emerge.

Researchers added that these findings may help in the future development of early screening tools for Parkinson’s risk, as well as potential preventive approaches aimed at improving gut microbiome balance, such as dietary modifications or targeted therapies.