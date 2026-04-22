Regulating immune protein C3 may slow ageing

WASHINGTON, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Researchers have found that slowing ageing may not be linked to dietary restriction as previously believed, but rather to regulating the activity of an immune protein known as Complement component 3 (C3).

A recent study conducted by researchers at Yale University and published in the scientific journal Nature Aging showed that moderate calorie reduction of around 14 percent can enhance the efficiency of the human immune system without causing the negative effects associated with strict diets.

The study indicated that C3 protein plays a key role in triggering chronic inflammation, one of the main factors accelerating ageing and disease. It also found that this protein is secreted by cells within fatty tissue, particularly abdominal fat, and not solely by the liver.

The research explained that reducing calorie intake affects the function of fat itself, leading to lower production of this harmful protein even without direct weight loss, reinforcing the idea that improving health is not solely dependent on reducing body mass.

This interpretation is based on a scientific theory suggesting that certain immune mechanisms beneficial at a young age may, over time, contribute to physical decline as ageing progresses.