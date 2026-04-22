Dollar hits one-week high

TOKYO, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar stabilised in early Asian trading today, as increased demand for the safe-haven currency pushed it to its highest level in a week.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six currencies, stood at 98.415, its highest level since 13th April.

Most other currencies showed little change, with the euro steady at $1.1739, the Australian dollar at $0.7152, and the New Zealand dollar at $0.5894.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.1 percent to 159.26 yen, after earlier data showed Japanese exports rose for the seventh consecutive month.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin rose 0.2 percent to $75,894.67, while Ether increased by the same percentage to $2,321.92.