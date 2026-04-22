Tech stocks push Nikkei to record high

TOKYO, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan’s Nikkei index rose to a new record high today, supported by gains in major technology stocks, including SoftBank Group.

The Nikkei struggled to find direction at the start of Asian trading but ultimately rose 0.5 percent to 59,644.37 points. The broader Topix index fell 0.6 percent to 3,747.69 points.

Heavyweight stocks supported the benchmark, with SoftBank Group, a technology investment conglomerate, surging 9.3 percent, while Advantest, a chip testing equipment maker, rose 2.2 percent. The two companies contributed approximately 385 and 156 points to the index respectively.

A total of 42 stocks advanced on the Nikkei, while 181 declined.