Frequent morning naps may signal underlying health problems

WASHINGTON, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- A recent study has shown that frequent daytime sleepiness among older adults may indicate underlying health issues and is associated with an increased risk of mortality.

The study explained that prolonged or frequent napping, particularly in the morning hours, may reflect hidden disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, neurodegeneration, or sleep problems.

Researchers followed more than 1,300 individuals for up to 19 years, using wrist-worn devices to monitor activity and rest patterns with precision.

The study’s findings, published in JAMA Network Open, indicated that longer naps were associated with an approximately 13 percent increase in mortality risk for each additional hour per day, while more frequent naps were linked to a 7 percent increase in risk for each additional nap. Higher risk levels were also recorded among those who nap in the morning compared to others.

Although napping is common among 20 percent to 60 percent of older adults and may sometimes be beneficial, excessive napping may require attention and medical follow-up.