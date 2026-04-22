Sharjah Women’s Sports Club ends archery season strongly

SHARJAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Women’s Sports Club concluded its participation in the Archery League competitions for the 2025–2026 season with a strong overall tally, reflecting consistent technical performance and a broadening participation base.

The club ended the championship with a strong presence on the podium during the final stage held on 18th and 19th April at the Sharjah Police Officers Club.

The opening day saw remarkable individual performances. Amna Al-Awadi claimed the gold medal in the women’s compound bow category, while Samia Odenieva secured gold in the under-18 recurve category, followed by Mona Al-Shara, who took silver.

In the women’s recurve category, Sharjah athletes maintained their strong presence, with Snehal Devakar winning gold, Maha Al-Hosani finishing second, and Fatima Al-Blooshi placing third. Sara Al-Blooshi also earned silver in the under-21 category.

In the compound bow events, Maytha Al-Nuaimi continued her strong form by winning gold in the under-21 category, while her teammate Sara Al-Mazmi took silver.

Positive results continued into the second day. Salama Al-Ali won gold in the under-12 recurve category, while Elma Segri secured bronze in the same category.

In the under-15 compound bow category, Massa Al-Darous claimed silver, while Maha Thamer Al-Shamsi added a bronze medal. Sheikha Abdullah also earned bronze in the under-10 category.

The club’s athletes secured 14 podium finishes in the individual overall league standings, comprising 5 gold medals, 5 silver medals, and 4 bronze medals. This achievement underscores the team’s sustained competitiveness across multiple categories.

The squad depth was also evident, with 34 athletes participating across 11 different categories. More than 70 percent of the team consisted of age-group athletes, highlighting successful technical development work and the building of a strong future pipeline.

At the overall performance level, several athletes maintained consistent form throughout the season. Amna Al-Awadi clinched the women’s compound title after topping most league stages, while Snehal Devakar secured first place in the women’s recurve category. In the under-18 category, Samia Odenieva stood out with a new national record of 675 points.

In this context, coach Zukhr Tagaeva stated that these results reflect continuous work throughout the season, noting that the diversity of podium finishes and emergence of multiple names strengthens the team’s readiness for upcoming competitions.

She added that the next phase will focus on refining technical details and enhancing consistency, particularly with the expanding base of youth athletes, in order to sustain the club’s competitive presence.