UNCTAD, Singapore launch partnership to accelerate transition towards more sustainable, resilient global maritime transport

NEW YORK, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have launched a new partnership to accelerate the transition towards more sustainable, resilient and inclusive global maritime transport.

In a press release, UNCTAD said that ports underpin global trade and economic development, handling over 80 percent of world trade by volume. However, they are also energy-intensive and reliant on fossil fuels. As pressure grows to decarbonise and modernise, countries face a dual challenge of reducing emissions while maintaining efficiency and competitiveness.

“This partnership brings together Singapore’s operational excellence and UNCTAD’s global development expertise,” said Pedro Manuel Moreno, Acting Secretary-General of UNCTAD.

“It will help accelerate a maritime transition that is not only greener and more efficient, but also resilient and inclusive – while contributing to global discussions at the UN Global Supply Chain Forum 2026.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to shaping the future of maritime trade through practical, scalable solutions.

Singapore’s role as one of the world’s most connected and efficient ports positions it as a key partner in testing and scaling innovations. UNCTAD complements this with global reach, policy expertise and on-the-ground support to developing countries.

Under the agreement, the partners will promote cleaner fuels and digital technologies across ports and shipping networks.

Efforts will focus on solutions that can be adapted to different national contexts, alongside knowledge-sharing in sustainable finance, digital innovation and workforce development – key enablers of a successful transition.

A central pillar of the initiative is support for developing countries, including training, advisory services and institutional strengthening.

Building on UNCTAD’s long-standing work with port communities, the partnership will help improve performance, strengthen connectivity and enhance preparedness for disruptions – an increasingly urgent priority in today’s volatile global environment.

The initiative will also feed into preparations for the UN Global Supply Chain Forum taking place in late 2026, where global stakeholders will address the future of trade logistics and resilience.