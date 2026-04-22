TDRA launches 9th edition of UAE Hackathon to boost digital economy

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has launched the 9th edition of the UAE Hackathon, highlighting the transformation of concepts into implementable projects with sustainable societal and economic impact.

The UAE Hackathon 2026 aligns with national strategic priorities, including the Year of the Family 2026, the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, and the UAE's artificial intelligence vision. This edition focuses on developing solutions that enhance quality of life, improve government service efficiency, and support a knowledge-based digital economy.

"The UAE Hackathon represents a leading national platform that goes beyond traditional competition to become an integrated environment for creating real impact. Through it, we empower creative minds and transform ideas into practical, implementable solutions that contribute to improving government services and enhancing quality of life,” stated Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of TDRA.

According to the official website, the hackathon aims to bring together citizens and residents to develop AI-driven, cyber-secure, and sustainable solutions that address national challenges. This will be done through leveraging emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Big Data, and Data Analytics.

Participants can collaborate to create innovative digital solutions that enhance government services, improve quality of life, and support the UAE’s vision for a smarter, more efficient, and future-ready society.

Mohammed Al Zarooni, Deputy Director-General for Information and Digital Government Sector, said, "The theme reflects the hackathon's direction towards transforming ideas into tangible and sustainable impact."

The UAE Hackathon 2026 will conclude with a closing ceremony during Innovation Month, honouring winning teams and showcasing outstanding projects that strengthen the national innovation ecosystem and foster public-private partnerships.

The UAE Hackathon 2026 features an enhanced model with two main tracks.

The Entrepreneurship Track targets entrepreneurs and startup founders, offering a comprehensive three-month post-hackathon support programme. This includes mentoring, business model development, investor matchmaking and final pitching sessions.

The Innovation Track is designed for school students, university students and government employees to promote a culture of innovation and community participation, enabling participants to develop prototypes that address national challenges.

Participants will benefit from a technology-driven support environment, featuring AI tools, training workshops, expert mentoring sessions and access to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Since its launch in 2018, the UAE Hackathon has attracted 18,373 participants and received 494 innovative ideas, establishing itself as a key national initiative supporting innovation and digital transformation.