MOI inks MoU with Ernst & Young (EY) MENA to upskill financial workforce

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ernst & Young (EY) in the Middle East and North Africa to train and upskill its financial personnel, reinforcing efforts to expand collaboration with leading international firms and elevate institutional capabilities.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry by Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Support Services. Representing EY was Firas Qoussous, MENA Government & Public Sector Partner.

The memorandum seeks to advance the technical and practical competencies of employees within the Ministry’s financial affairs departments through structured training programmes, while enabling them to gain exposure to global best practices in finance and accounting.

Under the agreement, both parties will deliver specialised professional development initiatives, facilitate knowledge exchange, and provide opportunities for Ministry employees to engage in practical work environments. These efforts are designed to strengthen capabilities in financial management, time management, communication, and project delivery.

Al Shamsi emphasised that the partnership with Ernst & Young (EY) reflects the Ministry’s commitment to investing in the continuous development of its financial and accounting workforce, in line with international standards. He noted that such investments enhance operational efficiency, support institutional excellence, and contribute to achieving the Ministry’s strategic objectives.

He added that the collaboration marks a significant step toward building a highly skilled workforce through hands-on training and specialised programmes, while enhancing knowledge transfer and embedding best practices that elevate overall performance and service quality.

For his part, Firas Qoussous, Head of Government at Ernst & Young (EY) MENA, stated, “Ernst & Young (EY) appreciates its collaboration with the Ministry of Interior in developing the capabilities of its finance team. Participants will benefit from EY’s deep regional expertise and global insights. This tailored training program is designed to enhance future-ready skills and empower participants to contribute meaningfully to organisational growth and the broader economic ecosystem.”