UN Secretary-General welcomes United States announcement to extend ceasefire

NEW YORK, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the United States' announcement to extend the ceasefire, hailing it as an important step toward de-escalation and creating critical space for diplomacy and confidence-building between Iran and the United States.

This came in a statement delivered by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, who affirmed that Guterres encourages all parties to build on this momentum, refrain from actions that could undermine the cease-fire, and engage constructively in negotiations to reach a sustainable and lasting resolution.

"The Secretary-General fully supports Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating further talks. The Secretary-General hopes that these efforts will contribute to creating conditions conducive to a comprehensive and durable resolution to the conflict," the statement added.