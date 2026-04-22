UAE President and King of Morocco discuss fraternal relations and regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, during which they discussed the strong fraternal ties and cooperation between the two countries, particularly in development-related sectors. The two sides also addressed ways to further advance relations in a manner that serves mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

Both leaders affirmed their commitment to continued consultation and coordination while strengthening cooperation between the two countries in light of the challenges the region is facing.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as their impact on maritime security and the global economy.