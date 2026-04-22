‘Sharjah Roads’, ION strengthen electric vehicle charging infrastructure

SHARJAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has signed a strategic partnership with ION to establish a wide network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the emirate.

Under the agreement, ION, a joint venture between BEEAH and Crescent Enterprises, will develop, operate and maintain more than 100 fast EV chargers.

Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, said the project will cater to the growing number of EV users while reinforcing the authority’s commitment to advancing electric mobility in line with global sustainability goals and efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

He added that the project will be implemented in coordination with Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority to ensure delivery in line with the highest quality standards and within the agreed timeframe.

ION will also provide an integrated mobile application enabling users to locate nearby chargers, monitor charging in real time and complete payments seamlessly.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Chairman of ION and Group CEO of BEEAH, said the initiative will help build a comprehensive and accessible EV charging ecosystem aligned with the UAE’s sustainability and net-zero ambitions.