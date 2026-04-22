SSMC marks medical milestone with Auditory Brainstem Implant for children

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced a significant milestone in neurotological care, marking the successful completion of Abu Dhabi’s first Auditory Brainstem Implant (ABI) surgeries on two paediatric patients, both aged 23 months.

This milestone highlights Abu Dhabi’s healthcare model, which integrates innovation with international collaboration to deliver tangible value to patients. The procedures were performed as part of the Visiting Physicians Programme launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, enabling the integration of global expertise with local capabilities to deliver advanced treatments in the UAE.

ABI surgery is a highly complex and specialised procedure in the field of neurotology. It is used in cases where cochlear implants are not viable, such as in children born without functional auditory nerves or a cochlea.

By directly stimulating the brainstem, the procedure enables children to perceive sound, supporting the development of speech and language skills during the critical early years of life.

The procedures were carried out following comprehensive and detailed clinical evaluations, led by a multidisciplinary team at SSMC in collaboration with Prof. Robert Behr, a world-renowned visiting neurosurgeon from Germany. This reflects the strength of integration between global expertise and the local healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, Chief Medical Officer at SSMC, said, “This achievement reflects a tangible example of how innovation and collaboration can be harnessed to improve patients’ lives. We are not simply delivering an advanced medical procedure; we are redefining what is possible for patients with rare and complex conditions, while ensuring access to the highest standards of care in the UAE.”

Dr. Ahmad Al Shamsi, Chair of the Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery (ENT) Division, stated, “The true value of this procedure lies in its direct impact on patients’ lives. By enabling children to perceive sound, it allows them to engage with their surroundings and develop essential communication skills during their early years. For families, this represents a truly transformative moment, when a child hears their parents’ voices for the first time.”

Prof. Behr said, “This achievement reflects an advanced level of collaboration between global expertise and local capabilities. Auditory Brain Implant surgery represents a highly specialised treatment option for a select group of patients, requiring exceptional precision and expertise.”

While ABI does not fully restore natural hearing, it offers significant benefits, including the ability to perceive sounds and enhanced opportunities for speech and language development. With the support of rehabilitation programmes and consistent speech therapy sessions.

With the introduction of this advanced treatment capability, Abu Dhabi continues to reinforce its position as a leading global destination for specialised healthcare, translating innovation into tangible impact that directly improves patients’ lives.