Dubai Basketball clinch top spot ahead of ABA League Playoffs

DUBAI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball have officially secured the 1st place in the 2025/26 ABA League Top 8 stage, after a commanding road win against Bosna BH Telecom in Sarajevo – 92:64.

With this victory, the team locks in the pole position for the 2026 ABA League Playoffs.

Dubai Basketball stormed into the game with a stunning 22:2 run, immediately creating a massive gap and taking full control of the contest. By the end of the first quarter, the lead stood at 28:12, while by halftime it was 46:31.

Dubai Basketball did not slow down in the second half. Instead, the team stepped on the gas once again, extending the lead possession by possession and leaving no room for a comeback. The gap continued to grow all the way to the final score of 92:64, marking a dominant and statement victory.

Dubai Basketball once again showcased the strength of their roster depth, as six players reached double digits in scoring in the win over Bosna BH Telecom.

Džanan Musa led the way with 15 points, while Kenan Kamenjaš and Bruno Caboclo added 13 points each. Mfiondu Kabengele contributed 12, with Filip Petrušev scoring 11, and Aleksa Avramović rounding out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.