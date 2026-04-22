UAE Team ADQ player wins last stage of GP Fergana Ladies

TASHKENT, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Kazakh rider Rinata Sultanova, already Asian individual time trial champion, claimed another victory by winning the second and final stage of the Grand Prix Fergana Ladies.

Racing in the colours of the Kazakhstan National Team, the UAE Team ADQ player – fourth in the opening stage on Tuesday– delivered a strong performance to take her revenge, attacking and finishing solo after 91 kilometres in Fergana.

She crossed the line 29 seconds ahead of China’s Haixin Dong (XDS China Women Team), Indonesia’s Ayustina Delia Priatna and Uzbekistan’s Yanina Kuskova (Queen Sport).

With her results across the two stages, Sultanova, who rides for the UAE Development Team, secured second place overall, finishing 1:07 behind China’s Hao Zhang, further confirming her status as one of the most consistent riders in the Asian cycling scene.