Umm Al Emarat Park introduces 'Entry & Entertainment' family package in line with Year of Family

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park has introduced a new family package under the theme of the Year of Family, designed to encourage residents and visitors to spend meaningful time together outdoors.

The “Entry & Entertainment” offer follows a buy three, get one complementary model, applicable on park entry and selected activities at the Animal Barn, providing added value for families and groups of four and above.

Valid throughout the summer period until the end of August, the package offers extended opportunities to enjoy the park’s experiences. Visitors can take part in grass feeding at the Animal Barn, alongside a range of interactive activities including animal encounters, feeding sessions, pony and camel rides, and opportunities to engage with animal keepers in an educational and family-friendly setting.

As part of its wider community-focused programming, and to mark this initiative, Umm Al Emarat Park will also host a National Parade community walk on 26th April, bringing people together to express pride and gratitude for living, working, and growing in the UAE. The gathering will begin at 5:30 pm, with the walk starting at 6:00 pm along the jogging track. Access to the park will be free from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with community members invited to wear the UAE flag colours and take part in this shared moment of unity and belonging.

Families can also enjoy the park’s recently renovated playgrounds, the Wadi and Shade House areas, as well as the splash and dance zone. For a more relaxed experience, visitors can unwind at the Tolerance Garden, ideal for reading, enjoying a coffee, or taking a quiet evening walk in a calm, green setting.