Masdar City renews commitment to sustainability on Earth Day

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Masdar City has renewed its commitment to advancing sustainability and supporting global efforts to address environmental challenges on the occasion of Earth Day.

Marking the occasion, Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City, said, “Earth Day is a reminder of what we are all working toward. For nearly two decades, Masdar City has stood as our green-print for sustainable urban development, and as a living ecosystem that advances best practice in smart-city design and responsible growth.

"It is a model that shows how sustainability, innovation, and resilience can be built into the way cities operate, especially at a time when the fragility of our planet demands purposeful action. Since the beginning of this journey, Masdar City has continued to deliver on its sustainability goals and set new benchmarks.”

He added that since its inception, Masdar City has continued to deliver on its sustainability targets and set new benchmarks. “In 2024 alone, we reduced energy use intensity by 22.7 percent, produced 11,288 MWh of renewable energy, and saved the equivalent of 12.4 Olympic swimming pools worth of water, all while supporting a city where people live, learn, work, and play. while supporting a city where people live, learn, work, and play.”

Baghoum stated, “For companies and partners, Masdar City provides an ecosystem that enables more sustainable operations through shared standards, measurable performance, and proven best practices."

He added that as the UAE advances its net-zero 2050 ambitions, Masdar City continues to provide a practical framework for resilient communities, measurable impact, and long-term value. "Earth Day is an opportunity to reaffirm that commitment and keep building.”