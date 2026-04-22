Emirates Water and Electricity Company marks Earth Day

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has marked Earth Day 2026 by calling on business and the wider community to take verifiable climate action. Environmental stewardship is sustained by the everyday choices of communities, educators, workers, innovators, and families who recognise that protecting the places where they live and work is both a shared responsibility and a long-term investment.

This year’s Earth Day theme, ‘Our Power, Our Planet’, closely aligns with EWEC’s strategic plan to empower this shared accountability. EWEC, as the operator of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s (DoE) Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) scheme, bridges the gap between utility-scale renewable generation and environmental preservation. By enabling organisations and individuals to officially verify their clean energy consumption, CECs provide a tangible, transparent mechanism for entities across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to actively participate in the energy transition and drive a sustainable, net-zero future.

Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Assets Officer of EWEC, said, “Earth Day’s theme, ‘Our Power, Our Planet’, speaks directly to EWEC’s mandate and the strategic decisions we make to transform the energy sector. Environmental stewardship requires more than a single day of recognition, it is reflected throughout the year in the critical infrastructure we develop, the partnerships we build, and the tangible progress we deliver. By actively decarbonising Abu Dhabi’s power supply, we are empowering the nation’s economic growth while accelerating the achievement of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”

Issued by the DoE, CECs are the only accredited mechanism in the Emirate that allows organisations to verify their clean energy consumption and tangibly reduce their Scope 2 emissions. This scheme has built a powerful cross-sector coalition of sustainability leaders, including ADNOC, Aldar, Emirates Global Aluminium, Al-Futtaim IKEA, and Mediclinic Middle East, who are actively advancing the UAE’s climate goals.

The clean electricity certified by this scheme is generated by EWEC’s world-leading renewable and clean energy projects. This diverse, low-carbon portfolio includes utility-scale solar power generation, with EWEC having commissioned the development of five of the world’s largest single-site solar power plants as a part of its strategic plan to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar power capacity to 30 gigawatts (GW) by 2035.

It is further strengthened by the UAE's first utility-scale Wind Programme and over 5.2GW of clean electricity capacity from the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. Together, these assets are significantly reducing the carbon intensity of the Emirate's power generation, demonstrating the scale at which EWEC is supplying decarbonised energy.

Organisations ready to demonstrate verifiable environmental leadership are strongly encouraged to participate in EWEC’s upcoming Q2 2026 Clean Energy Certificates auction, scheduled for 30th April 2026.

To learn more or to register for the auction, please visit https://ewec.ae/cleanenergycertificates or contact the EWEC Clean Energy Certificates team at CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae.