Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup expands international reach

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, the third Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup is expanding its international reach, drawing leading owners and breeders from around the world.

The event reflects the growing stature of the championship on the international Arabian horse championship programme, while underscoring the UAE’s leadership in supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders and promoting the breed worldwide.

The series is held under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Society and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee.

The current edition features several legs held across continents, building on the success of previous editions that attracted strong international participation.

The first leg was held in Australia from 30th to 31st January 2026. The second leg is scheduled for 25th-26th April at Bahrain Endurance Village in Bahrain.

Subsequent legs will take place in Morocco from 9th to 10th May, the United States from 16th to 19th September, China on 6th-7th October, and Italy on 7th and 8th November. The third edition will conclude in Brazil on 14th November 2026.

The EAHGC is made up of a unique series of legs aimed at encouraging Arabian horse owners and breeders worldwide, while highlighting the UAE’s remarkable role in preserving the heritage of Arabian horses and enhancing their international standing.

Furthermore, the championship embodies the UAE’s vision to support the authentic legacy passed on by the forefathers, which represents a key component of the country’s national identity and reflects the deep-rooted connection between Emirati society and Arabian horses.

The second edition featured 791 horses owned by around 460 participants, with total prize money of AED3.986 million. Awards were claimed by 488 horses and 342 owners.