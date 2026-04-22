GCC pension authorities launch campaign to raise awareness of extension protection system

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The GCC pension and social security entities have announced a unified awareness campaign themed “Insurance Protection... Under a GCC Umbrella”, reflecting a strategic commitment to regional integration and joint cooperation.

The initiative aims to empower GCC nationals working outside their home countries but within the region to better understand their pension rights and maximise the benefits of the Unified Extension Protection System, a key pillar of GCC citizenship.

Launched simultaneously across all member states, the campaign reinforces the GCC leadership’s vision of a secure and prosperous future for all citizens. By facilitating workforce mobility, the Unified System provides a comprehensive social security framework that ensures the seamless continuity of pension contributions and entitlements for GCC employees.

The system serves as a vital safety net, preserving years of service and contributions to support professional stability and long-term well-being across the Gulf’s integrated labour market.

Through the campaign, GCC pension authorities aim to highlight the system’s role in enhancing community welfare. Key focus areas include insurance benefits available to insured individuals and their families, statutory obligations of employers and employees, and regulations governing contribution payments.

The campaign targets various stakeholders, including government and private sector employers, GCC nationals working across the region, and media entities.

To maximise outreach, the campaign will utilise a mix of digital platforms, traditional media, and official social media channels of participating pension authorities, alongside interactive workshops.

All official communication channels are equipped to respond to enquiries, supporting informed community engagement and contributing to the objectives of this unified GCC initiative.