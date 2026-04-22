Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, Khalifa Fund to advance entrepreneurship ecosystem

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council (ADYBC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2026. The move is in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision to foster a diversified, innovation-driven economy.

The signing was held in the presence of Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Chief Executive Officer of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development.

The MoU was signed by Mansoor Abduljabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of ADYBC, and Khalifa Al Kuwaiti, Chief Operations Officer at the Khalifa Fund, marking a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening collaboration across the entrepreneurship ecosystem and fostering a more integrated and enabling environment for business growth and scalability.

This partnership builds on the shared commitment of both entities to support entrepreneurs and startups through integrated pathways encompassing access to finance, capacity building, mentorship, and market access - enhancing their readiness to scale locally and expand into regional and global markets.

The collaboration will further focus on developing high-impact programmes and joint initiatives that strengthen entrepreneurial capabilities, promote a culture of innovation, and create tangible opportunities for sustainable growth. It will also facilitate knowledge exchange and strengthen collaboration across key ecosystem stakeholders in the Emirate.

Chairman of ADYBC said that the partnership represents a strategic step towards fostering a more cohesive and integrated entrepreneurship ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. "Through the Council, we are committed to empowering entrepreneurs and connecting them with meaningful opportunities. We firmly believe that investing in entrepreneurs is a direct investment in the future resilience and sustainability of our economy.”

He added that the council continues to play a pivotal role as an enabler and ecosystem orchestrator by delivering targeted initiatives and programmes that respond to the evolving needs of entrepreneurs and support their growth and expansion journeys.

Al Kuwaiti said, “This MoU reflects our commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships that contribute to building a comprehensive ecosystem to support entrepreneurs. Through providing access to finance, training, and mentorship, we aim to empower entrepreneurs to develop innovative and scalable ventures that enhance the competitiveness of the national economy.”

The MoU reinforces ADYBC’s role as an institutional platform representing the voice of entrepreneurs and connecting them with private sector stakeholders and decision-makers, while the Khalifa Fund continues to play a pivotal role in empowering SMEs and supporting their growth and long-term sustainability.

This partnership underscores both entities’ commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s economic vision and reinforcing the role of youth as a key driver of growth—contributing to the development of a resilient, competitive, and knowledge-based economy driven by innovation.