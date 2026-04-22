UAE and Kenyan Presidents discuss cooperation under CEPA and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met His Excellency Dr William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across key sectors, particularly investment, development, renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure, under the UAE-Kenya Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to support mutual interests and foster prosperity for both countries and their peoples.

They affirmed their shared commitment to advancing the objectives of the CEPA and building on the positive momentum in bilateral ties to unlock new opportunities for economic and development cooperation in line with their future aspirations.

The meeting also reviewed developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as their impact on maritime security and the global economy.

The two sides discussed the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region. His Excellency Ruto reiterated Kenya’s condemnation of these attacks, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law and undermine regional peace and security.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of ministers and officials.