DIFC Courts reports 22% rise in claims in Q1 2026

DUBAI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts on Wednesday reported a 22 percent rise in total claims in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting sustained demand for its services.

Claims increased to 396 in Q1 2026 from 325 a year earlier, underscoring continued confidence in the courts’ dispute resolution framework.

With 99 percent of proceedings conducted online, the DIFC Courts continued to operate seamlessly during Q1, ensuring uninterrupted access to justice for businesses and individuals.

From January to the end of March 2026, 396 claims were filed across all Court divisions, with a total average claim value of AED13.3 million.

The main Court of First Instance (CFI) and its specialised divisions recorded 50 claims, with an average claim of AED91.8 million and a total of AED3 billion.

The steady increase already noted in Q1 of 2026 reiterates the Court's position as a jurisdiction of choice, supporting Dubai’s legal and business ecosystem through consistent and reliable dispute resolution services within the broader regional context.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of DIFC Courts, said, “The DIFC Courts’ strong Q1 performance for 2026 reflects the continued confidence placed in our judicial system by court users, businesses and the wider legal community. Growth in both case volume and value points to the increasing importance of legal certainty, judicial excellence and efficient dispute resolution in sustaining a competitive commercial environment.”

The statistics also highlighted strong uptake of ‘opt-in’ claims, with parties outside the DIFC jurisdiction contractually selecting the DIFC Courts to resolve their disputes. In the Court of First Instance, 46 percent of claims were opt-in; 33 percent in the Small Claims Tribunal (SCT); and 33 percent in the Arbitration Division (ARB).

The DIFC Courts Wills Service also recorded increased activity. In Q1 of 2026, 883 Wills were registered - a 120 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025 - and 10 Probate Orders were issued.

Since its inception, the Wills Service has registered over 14,000 Wills, offering a secure mechanism for non-Muslim residents and investors to plan their estates in the UAE.

The Courts’ Pro Bono Programme also assisted more than 162 individuals, supported by 39 volunteer firms and 49 volunteer lawyers.

The DIFC Courts' Pro Bono Programme is the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East and was implemented in 2009. It provides access to justice for those who are financially in need and who have legal issues that fall within the DIFC Courts' jurisdiction.

The Q1 2026 has been marked by further enhancement of the DIFC Courts’ judicial expertise. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, swore in three new distinguished judges: Justice Patrick Keane, Justice Mark Pelling and Justice Dato’ Mary Lim Thiam Suan.