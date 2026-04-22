Abu Dhabi inspects 480 schools, nurseries to strengthen emergency readiness

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi authorities have conducted inspections of more than 480 schools and nurseries to assess emergency preparedness and strengthen safety standards across the education sector.

The initiative was implemented through coordinated efforts between the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA).

The inspections aimed to assess preparedness levels and strengthen safety and prevention standards across educational institutions affiliated with ADEK.

They reviewed evacuation plans, early warning systems and the readiness of response teams, alongside field exercises to test compliance and staff awareness of safety procedures.

Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Undersecretary of ADEK, said, “The safety of students and educational staff remains our top priority. In close coordination with relevant authorities, we are strengthening the readiness of schools and nurseries through clear protocols, ongoing inspections, and a proactive approach. This ensures schools are fully prepared, response measures are in place, and parents can feel confident that the highest standards of safety and preparedness are consistently upheld.”

Brigadier Salem Abdullah Bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of ADCDA, said intensive field visits form part of an integrated system to translate preparedness into measurable outcomes through testing evacuation plans, system efficiency and response readiness.

He added that continuous monitoring and realistic scenario testing help identify gaps and enhance response efficiency, supporting stronger protection for students and staff and reinforcing a culture of prevention across the sector.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the ADCMC, said the education sector remains central to the emirate’s preparedness framework, with ongoing coordination and inspections to strengthen readiness and response to potential risks.

These efforts are undertaken within an integrated operational framework led by the Centre in collaboration with its strategic partners. The framework seeks to move beyond compliance towards demonstrable, measurable readiness, achieved through rigorous field assessments and strengthened coordination among stakeholders.