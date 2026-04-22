DMCC launches twin commercial towers as part of Uptown Dubai expansion

DUBAI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- DMCC has announced the launch of One Uptown Place and Two Uptown Place, two new premium commercial towers within its flagship Uptown Dubai district, representing the latest milestone in the district’s expansion.

The development will add more than 560,000 square feet of Grade A office space, taking the district’s total commercial footprint beyond 1 million square feet.

Leasing is expected to open in the second half of the year, with completion targeted for the first quarter of 2028.

Comprising 21 and 15 storeys respectively, the towers are designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of occupiers, from multinational corporates to fast-scaling firms.

Office configurations will range from 2,100 square feet to 17,600 square feet, with select floors offering integrated, multi-level layouts connected by private staircases – a format aimed at larger tenants seeking operational cohesion.

An additional 82,000 square feet of retail space will be incorporated into the development.

The expansion comes as DMCC builds out new ecosystems in finance and capital markets, including the recent launch of FinX and the Wealth Hub, which are designed to anchor financial institutions, fintech platforms, alternative lenders and digital asset firms within the district.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said, “Businesses are increasingly prioritising environments that combine connectivity, flexibility and access to capital and markets. With One Uptown Place and Two Uptown Place, we are adding over 560,000 square feet of Grade A office space, taking Uptown Dubai’s total commercial capacity beyond 1 million square feet.

"As we continue to build out ecosystems for the next generation of businesses, including DMCC Wealth Hub, FinX and the Maritime Centre, Uptown Dubai is evolving into a fully integrated district, offering companies a premium and connected platform to grow and operate globally," he added.

The development will also provide more than 1,600 parking spaces with valet services, alongside a dedicated shuttle connection to the Dubai Metro.

Both buildings are targeting LEED Gold certification, incorporating energy- and water-efficiency systems, solar-controlled glazing and enhanced indoor environmental standards.