GCAA launches updated 'AI-enabled Open Data Platform'

DUBAI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched its “AI-enabled Open Data Platform” in a strategic step to enhance transparency and provide high-quality data on the civil aviation sector, supporting scientific research and strengthening data-driven decision-making.

The platform focuses on providing comprehensive open data that serves various areas of civil aviation, including sector information, data, and indicators. It serves as a reliable reference for researchers, students, and specialists, contributing to the development of aviation-related studies and research.

The Open Data Platform is witnessing notable activity, as one of the authority’s key initiatives, having recorded more than 400,000 user interactions, including views and downloads.

The platform features over 29 available datasets covering a wide range of areas, including data on airports and heliports, air navigation service providers, air traffic controllers, aircraft maintenance engineers, approved maintenance organisations, as well as certified local and foreign air operators, in addition to other specialised data related to the civil aviation sector.

The platform currently leverages AI technologies to facilitate access to data and enhance search and analytical processes, enabling users to generate accurate insights that support the development of AI-driven solutions across various areas of civil aviation.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, stated that the platform represents an advanced step in the digital transformation journey, noting that providing access to data through a trusted, AI-enabled platform enables talents to transform data into knowledge and actionable insights that support innovation and sustainability in the aviation sector.

He also emphasised the importance of partnerships with academic institutions, given their key role in leveraging data and transforming it into practical applications that serve and advance the civil aviation sector.

Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said, “Khalifa University is committed to advancing research focused on the country’s key strategic sectors, with civil aviation being at the forefront. Our collaboration with the GCAA reflects a shared commitment to building an integrated knowledge ecosystem. This platform will provide our researchers and students with high-quality data needed to produce impactful and effective research.”

Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, stated that providing access to this platform by the GCAA offers students a real environment for research. This aligns with the University of Sharjah’s vision in building national competencies by enabling academics, researchers, and students to address real sector challenges using robust scientific tools.

He added that the University of Sharjah and GCAA share an active research partnership, embodied in the Aviation Centre of Excellence under the GCAA Chair at the University. This collaboration represents a practical model of integration between academia and the regulator in serving the future of civil aviation in the UAE.

He noted that the platform will serve as a key resource supporting research within the centre and enhancing the ability of researchers and students to develop data-driven studies that contribute to more informed decision-making and sustainable solutions.

This initiative is part of GCAA’s ongoing efforts to foster innovation and build an integrated knowledge ecosystem that enhances the country’s competitiveness and supports the future of the aviation sector.

The platform was launched during an event organised by the Authority in Dubai, which featured an awareness session highlighting the platform’s capabilities, as well as the data, tools, and services it provides to support research and analysis in the civil aviation sector.

The event was attended by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, GCAA Director-General, alongside representatives from the academic sector, including officials and students from the University of Sharjah and Khalifa University, in addition to a number of GCAA employees.