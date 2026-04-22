Fifteen UAE nationals to join National Talent Development with World Bank Group Explorers Programme

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, 15 UAE nationals will join the National Talent Development with World Bank Group Explorers Programme to gain hands-on experience in international development.

Announced on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC, in the presence of Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, the collaboration is a partnership between the UAE’s Ministry of Finance and the World Bank Group.

The programme is supported by the UAE Aid Agency, the Office of Development and Fallen Heroes’ Families Affairs, and ADGM Academy.

The announcement ceremony was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Chairman of ADGM Academy; Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance; Dr. Abdulla Al Shimmari, Executive Director of the National Workforce Enablement Sector, Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE); Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Executive Director at the World Bank Group; Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGM Academy; Radi Anguelova, World Bank Group Vice President of Human Resources; and Ousmane Dione, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan region.

The UAE is among the first countries to participate in this global programme, which aims to develop national talent and enhance their role in international financial and development institutions.

As part of the programme, 15 Emirati youth will be selected to participate in hands-on assignments linked to real development projects, gaining practical exposure to how the World Bank Group works across areas such as economics, finance, infrastructure and international development.

The initiative aims to strengthen the readiness of Emirati talent to operate in global environments, build practical experience in development and international economics, and support long-term knowledge exchange between the UAE and the World Bank Group.

Minister Al Hussaini said, “The launch of the programme represents a strategic initiative that reflects the UAE’s long-term vision of investing in human capital. It also underscores the country’s commitment to preparing a new generation of national professionals capable of engaging with global economic transformations and contributing effectively to shaping financial and development policies at the international level.”

He added, “Through this programme, we are seeking to create high-quality pathways that enable our young people to gain practical experience within leading international institutions, strengthening the presence of Emirati talent in global financial and economic decision-making centres. This supports the UAE’s vision of reinforcing its position as a global financial hub and a key partner in promoting international economic stability.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency and Director-General of the Office of Development Affairs, highlighted the importance of the programme in equipping Emirati youth with diverse financial and economic expertise.

He noted that the initiative provides professional training, self-development opportunities, and exposure to global best practices in development, economics, and international institutions, aligning with the UAE’s strategy to cultivate highly skilled national talent capable of contributing meaningfully to sustainable development.

The World Bank Group Vice President of Human Resources said, “This agreement with the UAE reflects our shared commitment to investing in the next generation of development professionals. Through the explorers programme, talented young professionals will gain hands-on experience, contribute to real-world challenges, and build the skills needed to create impact across sectors and regions."

Al Mazrouei stated, “This programme underscores our shared commitment to empowering Emirati talent to play an active role in contributing to the global development landscape. It equips future leaders with the skills, expertise, and international perspective required to navigate and in the increasingly complex international environments.

“By strategically investing in Emirati youth, we are enabling them to participate directly in global development frameworks, foster meaningful exchange of knowledge, and represent the UAE with distinction on the international stage.”

He added that the programme aligned with ADDED’s goal of future-proofing Abu Dhabi’s economy by securing the talent to grow national development finance expertise, a critical capability for accelerating economic growth and diversification efforts focused on advanced industries, enhancing public and private sector collaboration.

For more information about the programme, please visit the World Bank Group website (https://www.worldbank.org/ext/en/careers/talent-programs/wbgexplorers) or contact the team directly at: wbgexplorers@worldbankgroup.org