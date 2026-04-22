Sharjah Ruler launches Al Qawasim digital application, platform

SHARJAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday launched Al Qawasim application and digital platform, dedicated to documenting the history of Al Qawasim family.

The launch took place at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Ruler of Sharjah stressed the importance of documenting lineage and maintaining family ties, highlighting their vital role in strengthening social cohesion. He cited the Hadeith Shareef emphasising that maintaining kinship brings blessings in life, clarifying that extending life refers to divine guidance in making good use of it, rather than increasing the number of years.

H.H. explained that kinship strengthens relationships among people, bringing individuals closer together and contributing to a unified and cohesive society. He noted that documenting lineage is a divinely established principle that benefits society as a whole, not just individuals.

The Ruler of Sharjah expressed his readiness to support all efforts aimed at documenting lineage, drawing on his knowledge, expertise, and extensive connections. He noted that such initiatives enhance communication, compassion, and social solidarity among people.

H.H. emphasised the importance of maintaining communication among family members and raising future generations on strong moral values, commitment to prayer and worship, and good character, reinforcing the role of the family in building a cohesive society.

H.H. received a detailed briefing on Al Qawasim application and platform, which documents the family’s history in a modern format combining scientific accuracy, ease of access, and clarity within an integrated digital environment.

The platform offers an advanced visual model of the family tree through a unified interface, allowing users to trace family branches and navigate between generations smoothly. It also provides flexible viewing, zooming, and tracking options, transforming data into a clear and engaging knowledge experience.

The platform includes several sections such as an interactive family tree, a complete family tree, and individual profile pages. It also offers multiple search options, including searching for individuals, conducting individual profile searches, and exploring relationships between two individuals.

H.H. reviewed the “Lineage Certificate” feature, a verified digital certificate for each individual showing their lineage within Al Qawasim family tree, based on accredited scientific references.

He also viewed electronic versions of his publications used as key sources including “The Decisive Distinction in the Lineage and History of Al Qasimi Family”, “History of Alqawasim” and “Kinship Index”.

Al Qawasim family is among the most prominent historical families in the Arabian Gulf, having played influential political, social, and economic roles across successive eras, shaping the region’s history and identity.

The Ruler of Sharjah received a commemorative gift from H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, representing a lineage tree tracing back from Ali bin Abi Talib to Sultan bin Saqr I and onward to H.H.

He also greeted the project team, praised their efforts, and took group photos with them.

The platform aims to strengthen family ties among extended families, reinforce connections between generations, and document Al Qawasim family history through a structured, source-based approach. It also seeks to enhance awareness of historical and social identity, support researchers, enable community engagement, and ensure the sustainability of historical content in a digital environment.

The project represents a digital extension of long-standing scholarly efforts in documenting lineage and history in Sharjah. It transforms traditional records into an integrated knowledge system that allows efficient browsing, searching, and interaction, supporting digital transformation while preserving identity.

Al Qawasim application and platform are built on transforming lineage data into a structured digital database that is continuously updatable. This enables the creation of an interconnected knowledge network linking individuals with relevant historical contexts, within a flexible digital environment that is scalable and adaptable for future development.

This represents a qualitative shift from traditional archiving to a fully integrated interactive digital model that balances the accuracy of scientific documentation with enabling engagement and participation in a comprehensive manner.

The platform relies on advanced technical base, including an organised and expandable digital database, modern interactive user interfaces designed for ease of use, and a seamless, highly dynamic browsing experience. It also features intelligent linking between data and familial and historical relationships, integrated multimedia support, and a balanced model that combines scientific documentation with community interaction, alongside the application of appropriate standards to ensure data protection and privacy.

The event was attended several Sheikhs and senior officials.