Abu Dhabi Chamber, Federal Youth Authority sign agreement to empower young entrepreneurs

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Youth Authority on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2026.

Signed by Ali Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; and Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, the agreement establishes a strategic cooperation framework to strengthen youth participation in the business sector and support entrepreneurial ventures.

Al Marzouqi said: “This agreement reflects the Abu Dhabi Chamber's commitment to youth empowerment. Investing in young talent is a cornerstone of building a diversified, sustainable economy.

Through this partnership, we are creating an environment for nurturing skills, turning ideas into successful ventures, and strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global business hub.”

Key areas of collaboration include joint events, conferences, workshops, and forums to promote research and knowledge sharing, practical training opportunities and field experiences, and the development of homegrown youth programmes targeting future growth sectors.

Al Nuaimi said: “This partnership is an important step in unifying national efforts to empower youth through quality programmes that build capabilities and expand participation across economic sectors. We are committed to working with our partners to create a supportive environment where young people can realise their ambitions and contribute meaningfully to the UAE's economic development.”

The agreement also aligns the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council's initiatives with the Federal Youth Authority's programmes, broadening opportunities for young talent to participate actively in economic development.

The agreement supports the UAE's broader vision of building an innovation and knowledge-based economy, reinforcing the importance of collaboration between government entities and private sector institutions in preparing the next generation of experts and practitioners for the demands of the future