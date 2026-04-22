Education a fundamental pillar in building nation’s future: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that education is a fundamental pillar in building the nation’s future and achieving sustainable development, given its central role in shaping students’ character, developing their skills and knowledge, and instilling values that strengthen loyalty and a sense of belonging.

H.H. explained that empowering young people and nurturing their ambitions constitute a solid foundation in the journey of human development, contributing to enhancing the UAE’s advanced position among nations and opening broader horizons for future generations toward a brighter and more prosperous future.

He pointed out the great importance the state places on education as a key enabler in the development process and a strategic direction to preserve its achievements and enhance their sustainability across various sectors.

This came during H.H.’s visit today to Ras Al Khaimah Academy – Al Hamra Branch, as part of his keenness to follow up on the educational process in the emirate, ensure its smooth progress after students returned to their schools, and review the efforts of educational institutions in developing students’ capabilities, supporting the education sector, and improving the quality of its outcomes in line with the country’s future aspirations.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah commended the sincere efforts made by the academy’s staff, which resulted in it achieving an “Outstanding” rating in the first phase results of the 2026 private school quality assessments, announced by the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge last February.

H.H. affirmed that this achievement reflects the academy’s tangible progress and significant improvement, embodying years of continuous work, dedication, and innovation, and representing a bright milestone in the emirate’s education journey.

During the visit, H.H. was keen to meet with the academy’s students, listen to their views, and speak with them, in a scene that reflects his close attention to students and his desire to personally ensure the quality of their educational experience. He stressed the importance of making the most of all available resources to achieve the best results, positively impacting students’ academic attainment.