UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team completes official weigh-in ahead of 6th Asian Beach Games in China

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team has completed the official weigh-in ahead of the jiu-jitsu competitions at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, running from April 22 to 30, with leading teams from across Asia set to compete.

The weigh-in marks a key step before the start of the competition, offering an early indication of the athletes’ readiness and discipline following an intensive preparation period.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the weigh-in process went smoothly and according to plan, with clear commitment from all athletes, reflecting the team’s level of preparation for the championship.

He said: “Completion of weigh-ins gives a positive indication of the Team’s readiness ahead of the competition. The athletes, both men and women, enter with strong ambition to deliver solid performances that reflect the work done during the preparation period. It shows our team members are fully ready to compete at highest level thanks to the tailored training programmes we organised.”

Head coach Gabriel Alves said the competition requires strong mental and technical focus, noting the close level of competition in events of this scale.

He said: “The level of competition is very close, which makes attention to detail essential. The coaching team has focused on preparing the athletes to deal with different styles and improve decision-making in key moments. We are confident they can deliver performances that reflect the work done in recent months.”

The National Team begins its campaign with strong ambitions to deliver performances that reflect the UAE’s standing in jiu-jitsu, supported by a structured preparation programme and a clear aim to compete for top positions at the continental event.