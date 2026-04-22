Ajman DED tightens controls on adjusting prices of basic commodities with prior notification, documented justifications

AJMAN, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED) has issued a circular addressed to all economic establishments, suppliers, and wholesale and retail traders in the emirate, requiring them to submit prior notification to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism—supported by documented economic justifications—before making any changes to the prices of essential goods in the local market.

This circular comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance market stability, protect consumer rights, and reinforce principles of transparency and economic oversight, in addition to supporting integration with the private sector in a way that contributes to balance and sustainability in the emirate’s commercial environment.

The Department affirmed that this measure is based on the applicable legislation in the UAE and aims to monitor economic changes in the local market and ensure the existence of clear and transparent justifications for any price changes affecting essential goods.

It explained that all traders, suppliers, distributors, and retail outlets—whether individuals, institutions, or companies—must comply with submitting notifications through the ministry’s approved electronic channels before implementing any price adjustments on the covered goods.

In this context, the Department noted that the list of essential goods subject to this regulation has been defined to include 29 strategic items that affect consumers’ daily needs.