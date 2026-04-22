UAB reports net profit of AED 75 million for Q1 2026

SHARJAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- :United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) has reported a net profit of AED 75 million for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026. The results are underpinned by 16% year-on-year growth in total operating income, reflecting the Bank’s disciplined execution of its strategy, strong asset growth, and prudent risk management amid global market volatility and regional geopolitical uncertainty.

Total assets stood at AED 26.9 billion, up 15% year-on-year, supported by strong growth in loans, advances, and Islamic financing, which increased 21% to AED 15.1 billion, while investments increased 22% to AED 8.3 billion. Customer deposits rose 11% year-on-year to AED 16.7 billion.

Asset quality metrics remained robust, with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 2.6% and provision coverage of 110%. The Bank’s capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with an advances-to-stable-resources ratio (ASRR) of 73% and an eligible liquid asset ratio (ELAR) of 16%.

The bank continued to maintain a solid capital adequacy ratio of 20.4% and CET1 ratio of 16.4%, both of which remained well above regulatory requirements.

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of UAB, said: "UAB has delivered a solid set of results in the first quarter of 2026, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business model. In a quarter that saw a difficult period for the region, UAB delivered robust top-line and operating profit growth, vis-à-vis the same period in 2025. This impressive growth reflects the business momentum we have built and our disciplined approach to risk management and expense control.''