Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Business Women Council host open dialogue to support businesswomen amid evolving economic landscape

DUBAI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently hosted an open dialogue in collaboration with the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC). The event brought together 86 businesswomen to discuss the current economic environment and explore practical ways to support continued business growth and resilience.

The event included an interactive dialogue with Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Founder and President of DBWC, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. The session created a valuable platform for direct exchange on current challenges, key priorities, and opportunities to strengthen support for businesswomen across Dubai’s private sector amid ongoing regional developments.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah said: “The contribution of businesswomen forms a key pillar of Dubai’s success story. Across diverse sectors, they are launching businesses, leading companies, and creating jobs that support sustainable growth.

At Dubai Chambers, we remain committed to working closely with the private sector to create an environment where businesses can thrive, even in changing circumstances. We believe cooperation, constructive dialogue, and a shared focus on practical solutions are key to maintaining confidence and supporting long-term progress.”

Dr. Raja Al Gurg commented: “Creating space for open and meaningful dialogue is essential, particularly at a time when businesses are navigating a more complex and evolving landscape. This platform reflects our continued commitment to listening to the voices of businesswomen, understanding their realities, and ensuring that their perspectives are part of shaping practical and forward-looking solutions.”

She added: “At the Dubai Business Women Council, we have always believed that progress is built through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strong institutional support. By bringing together members of the business community with key stakeholders, we aim to strengthen confidence, encourage exchange, and reinforce the role of women as active contributors to Dubai’s economic development. Initiatives such as this are not only timely, but necessary to ensure that businesswomen remain supported, connected, and equipped to move forward with clarity and purpose.”

The session highlighted the importance of open dialogue and strong institutional support in helping businesses adapt to a more complex operating environment. The discussion also underlined the value of collaboration in identifying practical responses to challenges and creating the conditions for women-led businesses to continue growing and contributing to Dubai’s economic development.

The event reflects the shared commitment of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the Dubai Business Women Council to empowering businesswomen and strengthening engagement across the private sector.

The dialogue comes as part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to support the business community during the current situation by creating effective platforms for dialogue and knowledge exchange that help businesses respond to change, maintain confidence, and support sustainable growth.