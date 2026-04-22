Dubai Police advances institutional readiness on deepfake technologies

DUBAI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with ongoing efforts to anticipate emerging technological challenges, Dubai Police, represented by the Future Foresight Centre, organised a specialised virtual Future Dialogue on deepfake technologies, focusing on their implications for policing, forensic science, and digital investigations.

The session brought together officers and non-commissioned officers from relevant departments as part of a structured approach to strengthening institutional preparedness and enhancing specialised knowledge in advanced digital domains.

Expert Dr Brigadier Hamdan Al Ghassia, Director of the Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police, affirmed that the dialogue forms part of Dubai Police’s broader strategy to integrate scientific advancements into policing practices. He highlighted the importance of developing national competencies capable of addressing complex and evolving digital threats, in line with the organisation’s forward-looking vision.

The dialogue examined the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence technologies and the growing impact of deepfake tools, particularly in generating highly realistic audio and visual content. Discussions focused on the implications for forensic analysis, evidentiary reliability, and the increasing complexity of digital investigations.

Participants reviewed key indicators and recent trends at both local and international levels, reflecting a noticeable rise in cybercrimes linked to synthetic media and digital manipulation.

The session provided an in-depth analysis of emerging crime patterns associated with deepfake technologies, including identity impersonation and manipulation of multimedia content. It also explored advanced technical methods used to detect fabricated material, assessing their effectiveness in the context of rapidly evolving artificial intelligence tools.

In addition, the dialogue examined international best practices in monitoring, analysing, and responding to digital misinformation, with a focus on enhancing analytical and investigative capabilities.

The dialogue concluded with the development of forward-looking concepts and operational approaches aimed at strengthening Dubai Police’s readiness. Emphasis was placed on adopting innovation-driven methodologies, reinforcing specialised training, and expanding strategic partnerships to ensure a coordinated and sustainable response to future challenges.