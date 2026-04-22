Shams, DHL Express UAE sign strategic partnership to enhance logistics services for entrepreneurs

SHARJAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DHL Express UAE, in a significant step aimed at advancing logistics services for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and enhancing the efficiency of shipping operations and supply chains both locally and globally.

This partnership aligns with Shams’ strategic vision to build an integrated business ecosystem that supports company growth—particularly within the media and creative industries—by offering practical solutions and fostering high-impact collaborations with leading global companies, ultimately accelerating expansion and access to international markets.

Under the agreement, Shams’ clients will gain access to a comprehensive suite of advanced logistics solutions provided by DHL, including express shipping and international distribution services. The partnership also offers preferential rates and exclusive incentives for eligible businesses, contributing to reduced operational costs, improved efficiency, and enhanced competitiveness in regional and global markets.

The collaboration will further include a series of joint initiatives such as specialized workshops, introductory sessions, and training programmes, alongside marketing activations aimed at raising awareness of modern logistics solutions. These efforts are designed to build entrepreneurs’ capabilities, support the adoption of the best global practices in operations and supply chain management, and emphasize sustainability and improved customer experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Rashid Abdulla Al Obad, Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: “This partnership with DHL Express reflects our ongoing commitment at Shams to empower companies within our ecosystem by providing integrated solutions that support their growth and expansion.

We go beyond business setup and licensing by building a comprehensive environment driven by strategic partnerships and advanced services that enhance companies’ readiness to compete regionally and globally—particularly in the media and creative sectors.”

Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Directorof DHL Express UAE, added: “We are proud to partner with Sharjah Media City (Shams), which serves as a leading platform for supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver innovative and reliable logistics solutions that enable businesses to expand and reach new markets more efficiently, in line with DHL’s commitment to supporting the local economy and facilitating global trade.”

This partnership further reinforces Shams’ role as a key enabler of the media sector and business growth, while strengthening Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for entrepreneurship and investment in the creative industries.