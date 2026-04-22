Mansour bin Zayed, Hazza bin Zayed witness launch of 2nd Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition in Al Ain

AL AIN, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, witnessed the launch of the second edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition (EACE) 2026, which is being held in Al Ain from April 22 to 26.

During the visit, Their Highnesses toured the exhibition pavilions, where they reviewed the latest advancements in modern agriculture that enhance the efficiency of local agricultural production.

The tour featured several national company platforms showcasing innovative solutions to address climate challenges in desert environments, alongside companies specialising in advanced food industries. This reflects the country’s broader efforts to establish an agricultural model that is both resilient and adaptable to environmental change, ultimately contributing to strengthened food security.

Their Highnesses also visited the zones dedicated to universities and startups, where they reviewed key projects dedicated to empowering youth and fostering innovation in the agricultural sector, alongside the Private Sector Zone and the Government Entities Zone, which showcased initiatives and legislation designed to support farmers and drive sector development.

The tour also covered the ‘Farmers’ Market’ which showcases the finest local crops, beekeepers’ products, and a wide array of products made from locally grown dates.

For the first time at the event, two pavilions have been dedicated to Emirati women farmers and young farmers within the Farmers’ Market, in addition to a livestock owners’ tent showcasing the finest breeds of livestock, alongside marine wealth platforms — both introduced for the first time.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the agricultural sector in the UAE is witnessing qualitative development driven by the vision of the wise leadership, which places food security at the forefront of its priorities. His Highness pointed out that adopting modern agricultural technologies and enhancing innovation contribute to raising agricultural production efficiency and achieving sustainability.

H.H. explained that supporting and empowering farmers represents a fundamental pillar in developing the national agricultural system, by providing a supportive environment that enhances the competitiveness of the local product in regional and international markets.

H.H. noted that the wide participation witnessed by the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition reflects the growing interest in the agricultural sector in the country, and underscores the importance of partnership between government entities, the private sector, and academic institutions in building an integrated and sustainable agricultural model.

H.H. affirmed that the UAE is moving forward as a modern agricultural model that combines authentic agricultural heritage with advanced technologies, thereby enhancing food security and keeping pace with its ambitions for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deep appreciation for these initiatives, which contribute to the advancement of the domestic agricultural sector, diversify its sources, and create the necessary incentives for farmers to develop their practices. This aligns with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who places the agricultural sector among the country’s foremost investment and production priorities, thereby strengthening food security and supporting the UAE’s comprehensive development.

H.H. also noted the importance of involving youth in these initiatives, empowering them as an active force in sustainable development, and encouraging the adoption of the latest innovative technologies. Such technologies are essential to enhancing the competitiveness of this sector, strengthening its contribution to the economic cycle, finding effective solutions to various challenges, and passing these practices on to future generations.

Delivering a keynote speech during the opening of the second edition of the conference, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, officially announced the launch of ‘The National Project for UAE Good Agricultural Practices UAE GAP’.

She emphasised that this initiative serves as both a gateway and a guarantee for the quality and competitiveness of national crops in international markets.

She also revealed an ambitious strategic target, highlighting the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that 80% of local farms obtain this global certification. This is a step towards standardising the highest international quality benchmarks across all farms in the country.

The Minister pointed out that the UAE GAP initiative represents the culmination of efforts to enhance sustainable food security in the UAE, through the establishment of national standards aligned with global specifications. This will help make Emirati products more competitive and empower the Emirati farmer as an active partner in the country’s sustainable development.

She further stressed that enhancing the UAE’s food security remains a top strategic priority for the nation, noting that building an agricultural system defined by resilience and sustainability is the most practical and enduring response to accelerating global challenges and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Dr. Al Dahak said: “Our national farms stand as the first line of defence for our food security. The local product is our most reliable guarantee for stabilising markets, sustaining our society’s needs, and maintaining the highest standards of efficiency — regardless of the circumstances.”

She explained that artificial intelligence and data represent the defining language of this era, shaping the future of agriculture across the country. These technologies have evolved into powerful tools that ensure the sustainability of resources and elevate production efficiency to unprecedented levels.

She added: “In the UAE, we do not merely adopt technologies, we create our own innovative solutions, purpose-built for our environment and the realities of our climate challenges. This demonstrates to the world our capacity to transform obstacles into opportunities for development, and to move from resource scarcity to abundance, all while upholding the highest standards of sustainability.”

The Minister stressed that the optimal use of modern technologies reflects the country’s ability to stay ahead of the curve in achieving its food security targets, through significant leaps in reducing water consumption and maximising the productivity of agricultural land.

The exhibition offers its visitors a comprehensive experience distributed across four main tracks, including - the Farmers’ Track, the Educational Track, the Community Track, and the Business and Young Entrepreneurs’ track.

On a cultural and community level, the exhibition serves as a meeting point between the wisdom of generations past and the innovation of generations to come, with strong participation from three national universities and a wide range of school and university students, all aimed at bridging scientific research, artificial intelligence, and data analysis with the world of soil and agriculture.

Adding to this, the event’s Community Pavilion offers interactive workshops designed to teach the fundamentals of home farming and instill the values of sustainability in children and families alike, in an engaging and accessible way.