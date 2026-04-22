du reports 15.5% rise in Q1 net profit to AED834 million

DUBAI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) reported a 15.5 percent year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2026, reaching AED834 million.

Revenues grew by 6.9 percent year-on-year to AED4.1 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 11.7 percent to AED2 billion, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 2.1 percentage points to 49.5 percent.

The company continued to generate strong cash flows, with operating free cash flow increasing by 14.2 percent to AED1.7 billion.

In April, the company successfully refinanced and arranged a AED 2 billion revolving credit facility on improved terms, with a maturity of seven years, strengthening its financial flexibility and credit profile.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, said, "du started 2026 with strong fundamentals and clear commercial momentum across mobile, fixed, and ICT. We delivered an excellent set of financial results, with revenues up 6.9%, EBITDA up 11.7% and net profit rising 15.5%.”

The mobile subscriber base grew by 6.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 9.7 million subscribers.

Net additions to the mobile subscriber base reached 555,000 over the past 12 months.

Postpaid subscribers increased by 9.6 percent year-on-year to 2 million, while prepaid subscribers grew by 5.2 percent to 7.7 million.

The fixed services subscriber base rose by 6.3 percent year-on-year to 745,000 subscribers.

Mobile service revenues increased by 7.2 percent year-on-year to AED 1.8 billion, while fixed service revenues rose by 11.1 percent to AED 1.2 billion.

Other revenues increased by 2.3 percent during the first quarter to AED 1.2 billion. Capital expenditure for the first quarter stood at AED386 million.