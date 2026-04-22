Hamdan bin Mohammed visits KHDA, commends education community, high level of institutional readiness

DUBAI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that the UAE’s education system, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has established a pioneering model defined by excellence, resilience, future readiness and global leadership.

H.H Sheikh Hamdan added that the system has demonstrated a consistent ability to create opportunities under all circumstances, reflecting a unique development approach that places education, people and quality of life at the forefront of priorities.

Sheikh Hamdan made these remarks during a visit to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), accompanied by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, where he reviewed the safe return to in-person learning across Dubai’s private education sector.

More than 150,000 students have recently returned to over 450 educational institutions, all operating at a high level of readiness and in line with comprehensive health and safety measures.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “In the UAE, we believe that people are the foundation of development and the driving force behind the nation’s progress and global leadership. The UAE has built a distinctive development model in which education plays a central role in developing and empowering individuals, fostering a strong national identity, and instilling the values of the nation’s Founding Fathers. Our goal remains to develop a generation equipped with future skills and talent that reflects Dubai’s ambition and strengthens its global standing.”

Sheikh Hamdan added: “We commend the efforts of the teams at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and the wider education community. We also value the role of parents and the contributions of all those working across the education sector. Teachers continue to play a vital role in creating stimulating and high-quality learning environments under all circumstances.”

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of KHDA, on progress in the second year of implementing Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) Strategy, including key initiatives aimed at building a future-ready, learner-centred education system. The strategy focuses on delivering a seamless learning journey from early childhood to higher education and beyond, empowering learners to play an active role in shaping Dubai’s future.

H.H. also met with members of the Dubai Students Council, during which he listened to their ideas and reviewed initiatives that amplify student voice and strengthen their role in shaping the educational experience.

H.H. also reviewed 20 initiatives under E33 aimed at redesigning the learner journey. These initiatives include strengthening Arabic language and Emirati culture, enhancing parental engagement, and developing students’ life skills. Key initiatives include ‘All Rise and Teach in Dubai’ to attract and develop high-quality educators, and the ‘Future Astrolabe’ initiative to support students in making informed career choices.

The E33 Strategy places lifelong learning at its core, aiming to develop confident, values-driven learners who are proud of their identity and equipped to navigate a rapidly changing world.