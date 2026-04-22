Hamdan bin Zayed receives AD Ports Group delegation, reviews progress on maritime infrastructure development in Al Dhafra

AL DHAFRAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received a delegation from AD Ports Group, headed by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the latest developments in maritime infrastructure projects across Al Dhafra Region.

The delegation outlined progress on 12 projects currently being implemented by the Group, aimed at expanding and modernising marine facilities and enhancing their capacity to receive visitors, in support of sustainable development and improved quality of life in the region.

" The qualitative development projects underway in Al Dhafra are supported and closely followed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose continued commitment to comprehensive and sustainable development across the UAE reflects his dedication to meeting citizens’ aspirations and advancing quality of life," said H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed.

The meeting also reviewed AD Ports Group’s efforts to leverage its integrated logistics network to enhance trade resilience and support regional supply chains, in line with the UAE’s national economic and sustainability objectives.

For his part, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi expressed his sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed for his continued support and keen follow-up of development projects, noting that such efforts align with the needs of the local community and strengthen Al Dhafra’s position as an emerging maritime destination.

Sheikh Hamdan also listened to a briefing on the contributions of both Al Mir Group and Serh Group to developing the maritime ecosystem and enhancing its efficiency.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Nasser Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, Essa Hamad Boushahab, Adviser to the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, along with a number of officials.