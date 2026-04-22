Dubai Community Development Authority, Louis Vuitton partner to boost Emirati, People of Determination careers

DUBAI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the global luxury brand Louis Vuitton to enhance career opportunities for Emirati talent and People of Determination. The agreement opens new avenues for Emirati talent across key sectors, including retail, fashion and craftsmanship, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for social and economic empowerment while underscoring the Authority’s role in building a sustainable, productive and creative community.

The MoU focuses on developing the skills of Emirati citizens across specialised fields such as tailoring, repairs and craftsmanship, in addition to inventory management, retail sales and communication. It also supports the inclusion of People of Determination in the workforce through targeted training programmes, supported employment opportunities, assistive technologies and tailored workplace accommodations.

The partnership also seeks to foster a sustainable, community-driven business environment, establish long-term career growth for Emirati men and women, and strengthen corporate social responsibility and volunteer initiatives, with a particular focus on women’s empowerment and People of Determination.

Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), said: “This MoU reflects the Authority’s efforts to advance the economic and social empowerment of Emirati citizens and People of Determination in Dubai by equipping them with practical skills aligned with labour market needs and supporting access to sustainable career opportunities. Our partnership with Louis Vuitton highlights the strength of public-private collaboration in supporting Emirati talent and enabling their active contribution to society and the economy.”

Al Shamsi added: "Through this partnership, we aim to build long-term career pathways and create meaningful prospects for Emirati talent and People of Determination, enhancing their financial independence and quality of life. Collaboration with global brands also reinforces Dubai’s position as a hub for empowerment and integrated economic prospects.”

Miguel Vargas, Managing Director of Louis Vuitton Middle East said: “At Louis Vuitton, we believe that true excellence is built by people, through craft, creativity, and a deep sense of responsibility to the communities we are part of. Our engagement with the Community Development Authority in Dubai reflects our long-term commitment in the Middle East to supporting Emirati talent and advancing meaningful inclusion for People of Determination. By investing in specialised training, supported employment pathways, and workplace accommodations, we aim to create real career opportunities across retail, client experience, and craftsmanship, honouring our Maison’s heritage of savoir-faire while helping individuals build confidence, independence, and lasting futures. Together, we are proud to contribute to the UAE’s vision for a more inclusive, empowered, and sustainable society.”

The signing of the MoU aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to empower Emirati citizens, enhance their economic contribution and build a balanced, sustainable society, reflecting the leadership’s vision of placing people at the centre of development. It also highlights the shared commitment of both parties to strengthening integration, aligning efforts and exchanging expertise to advance social development and create tangible, long-term opportunities for economic and social growth, particularly for youth and People of Determination.