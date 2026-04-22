Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, ASEAN ambassadors discuss expanding economic, investment cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received several ASEAN ambassadors and diplomatic representatives at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City today.

The delegation included representatives from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Brunei Darussalam.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud discussed strengthening economic, trade, and investment cooperation to serve mutual interests. He emphasised the importance of deepening ties with ASEAN nations, citing promising opportunities across vital sectors and praising the growing partnership between the UAE and the bloc.

Senior Ras Al Khaimah government officials conducted an economic briefing for the delegation, highlighting the emirate’s competitive advantages. The session focused on Ras Al Khaimah’s advanced infrastructure, pro-business environment, and strategic initiatives designed to support growth and international investment.

The briefing further detailed the emirate’s rapid developmental progress, supported by modern legislation and a vision to enhance its position as a global destination for business, tourism, and quality of life.

The diplomats expressed their gratitude for the warm reception, commending the comprehensive development witnessed across the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah.