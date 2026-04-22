UN Envoy: Libya 'structured dialogue' report due in early June

NEW YORK, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Hanna S. Tetteh, UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Libya, stated that the UN-facilitated structured dialogue will deliver preliminary recommendations by the end of April, with a final report due in early June.

This report is intended to provide the foundation for a unified national vision and the political and economic reforms necessary to pave the way for national elections.

In her briefing to the UN Security Council, Tetteh explained that the dialogue is currently addressing four primary tracks: security, governance, the economy, and reconciliation and human rights.

She urged the Council to use its influence to ensure all Libyan parties remain committed to the established roadmap, emphasising that the process aims to create the stability required for a prosperous and democratic future.