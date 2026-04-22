UAE Pavilion at DSA 2026 draws 1,240 visitors, holds 100 meetings

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 April (WAM) – The UAE National Pavilion at Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2026 received more than 1,240 visitors on its third day, including international delegations and industry leaders.

UAE defence companies conducted over 100 high-level meetings with global firms to discuss procurement and long-term partnerships, reinforcing the emirates' role as a strategic security partner.

Supported by the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, and organised by ADNEC Group, the pavilion highlights the nation's latest security solutions.

The UAE’s participation in the Kuala Lumpur exhibition, which concludes tomorrow, aims to foster global innovation and strengthen international defence ties.