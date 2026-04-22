UAE flag raised at 6th Asian Beach Games opening ceremony

SANYA, China, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE delegation participated today in the opening ceremony of the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China. The ceremony, held at the Yasha Park Theatre, featured three main segments showcasing Asian cultural diversity: "Passion of Sea and Sky," "Dreams in the Deep Sea," and "Connecting with the World."

Hamid Al Baloushi, captain of the national beach football team, and Marwa Al Hammadi, representing the national sailing team, carried the UAE flag during the parade.

The Games, which run until 30 April, feature 1,790 athletes from 45 Asian National Olympic Committees competing across 14 sports and 62 events.

The UAE is represented by 31 athletes competing in four disciplines, including jiu-jitsu, as part of one of the continent's premier multi-sport beach events.